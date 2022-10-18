Watch: UAE Spinner Karthik Meiyappan Takes First Hat-trick of T20 World Cup 2022

The electric start to the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup continues with Karthik Meiyappan of United Arab Emirates taking a hat-trick against former champions Sri Lanka – the first such feat of the ongoing tournament. Meiyappan took three wickets in as many deliveries in his third over after UAE won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is the first ever UAE cricketer to claim a hat-trick in men’s T20I.

Sri Lanka looked set for a late flourish at 114/2 in 14 overs when Meiyappan began his third over – second successive of a fresh second spell during the match.

Junaid Siddique had just conceded 15 runs in his previous over and the momentum was with Sri Lanka who are smarting from a shock defeat to Namibia on the opening day of T20 World Cup.

Pathum Nissanka reached his half-century with a couple of the first delivery and at the halfway stage of the over, the scorecard read 117/2 when Meiyappan began his magic.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa went for an aerial shot and ended up holing out in the deep to be caught on 5 off 8. In walked Charith Asalanka and out he went quickly after being outfoxed by a googly to be out caught-behind for a golden duck.

The sixth and final delivery – also the hat-trick ball – saw Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka take the guard. Meiyappan bowled another googly as Shanaka pressed forward for a defensive stroke but was bamboozled as the ball sneaked through the gap between his bat and pad to crash-land on onto the stumps.

Off went Shanaka for a first-ball duck and Meiyappan wheeled off his celebration having taken a world cup hat-trick. He finished his spell with outstanding figures of 3/19 from four overs.

Overall,, Meiyappan is the 39th bowler in men’s T20I to claim a hat-trick.

In 2022 alone, there have been 13 hat-tricks in men’s T20I so far.

