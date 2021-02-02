UAE T10 League MyTeam11 Match 16 Fantasy Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report – Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
UAE T10 League MyTeam11 Match 16 Fantasy Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report – Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians
Match 16 of the UAE T10 League will see Qalandars locking horns with Maratha Arabians in a Super League clash on Tuesday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 1:22 PM IST
UAE T10 League MyTeam11 Match 16 Fantasy Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report – Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians | Match 16 of the UAE T10 League will see Qalandars locking horns with Maratha Arabians in a Super League clash on Tuesday. While Group B table-toppers Qalandars are in red-hot form in the tournament so far with a 100% win record, defending champions Maratha Arabians are struggling this season, having finished last in Group A. With a new beginning in the Super League phase, both the teams will come out all guns blazing in this contest.
Match Details
Date: 2 February, 2021
Time: 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Live ball-by-ball commentary: SportsTiger App
Weather Report:
Temperature : 23C
Rain Probability : 0%
Humidity : 54%
Pitch Report:
Batting Pitch: 60%
Bowling Pitch: 40%
Pace Bowling: 60%
Spin Bowling: 40%
Analysis:
Qalandars have been in scintillating form this season and are the only team unbeaten in the tournament so far. With Tom Banton in fantastic form at top of the order, captain Sohail Akhtar has also played some fantastic knocks. They have one of the strongest bowling line-ups with Chris Jordan (5 wickets), Sultan Ahmed (4 wickets) and veteran Shahid Afridi (3 wickets) in their ranks. With the team gelling well in all departments, Qalandars will have an edge coming into this contest.
Defending champions Maratha Arabians had a perfect start to their campaign with a win in their first match against the Warriors but have since suffered a nosedive. Coming to this contest on the back of two consecutive losses, Arabians would want to set things right in the Super League. The opening pair of Hafeez and Shakoor looked good in the previous match and with Shoaib Malik back in the side, they would want to use his experience in this crucial match.
Probable Playing XI
Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Shahid Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed
Maratha Arabians: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Ishan Malhorta, Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai
Best 14
Wicket Keepers: Abdul Shakoor, Ben Dunk
Batsmen: Mohammad Hafeez, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Laurie Evans
All Rounders: Shahid Afridi, Mosaddek Hossain, Ishan Malhotra
Bowlers: Yamin Ahmadzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking