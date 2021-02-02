UAE T10 League MyTeam11 Match 16 Fantasy Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report – Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians | Match 16 of the UAE T10 League will see Qalandars locking horns with Maratha Arabians in a Super League clash on Tuesday. While Group B table-toppers Qalandars are in red-hot form in the tournament so far with a 100% win record, defending champions Maratha Arabians are struggling this season, having finished last in Group A. With a new beginning in the Super League phase, both the teams will come out all guns blazing in this contest.

Match Details

Date: 2 February, 2021

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live ball-by-ball commentary: SportsTiger App

Weather Report:

Temperature : 23C

Rain Probability : 0%

Humidity : 54%

Pitch Report:

Batting Pitch: 60%

Bowling Pitch: 40%

Pace Bowling: 60%

Spin Bowling: 40%

Analysis:

Qalandars have been in scintillating form this season and are the only team unbeaten in the tournament so far. With Tom Banton in fantastic form at top of the order, captain Sohail Akhtar has also played some fantastic knocks. They have one of the strongest bowling line-ups with Chris Jordan (5 wickets), Sultan Ahmed (4 wickets) and veteran Shahid Afridi (3 wickets) in their ranks. With the team gelling well in all departments, Qalandars will have an edge coming into this contest.

Defending champions Maratha Arabians had a perfect start to their campaign with a win in their first match against the Warriors but have since suffered a nosedive. Coming to this contest on the back of two consecutive losses, Arabians would want to set things right in the Super League. The opening pair of Hafeez and Shakoor looked good in the previous match and with Shoaib Malik back in the side, they would want to use his experience in this crucial match.

Probable Playing XI

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Shahid Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed

Maratha Arabians: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Ishan Malhorta, Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai

Best 14

Wicket Keepers: Abdul Shakoor, Ben Dunk

Batsmen: Mohammad Hafeez, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Laurie Evans

All Rounders: Shahid Afridi, Mosaddek Hossain, Ishan Malhotra

Bowlers: Yamin Ahmadzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed