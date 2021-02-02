UAE T10 League MyTeam11 Match 17 Fantasy Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report – Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils | Delhi Bulls will face Pune Devils in the Super League clash of UAE T10 League on Tuesday evening. Pune Devils could manage only one win out of three matches in Group B and will be slightly low on confidence coming into the crucial stage of the tournament. On the other hand, Delhi Bulls finished on 2nd position in Group A and are already looking one of the favourites to clinch the trophy this year. With some swashbuckling players on both the sides, this match is expected to be a thriller.

Match Details

Date: 2 February, 2021

Time: 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live ball-by-ball commentary: SportsTiger App

Weather Report:

Temperature : 21C

Rain Probability : 1%

Humidity : 62%

Pitch Report:

Batting Pitch: 60%

Bowling Pitch: 40%

Pace Bowling: 60%

Spin Bowling: 40%

Analysis:

Pune Devils have had an unsuccessful campaign so far in UAE T10 League. After a bright start where they won against Deccan Gladiators by 7 wickets, they have suffered back-to-back losses against Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars. The stars of the campaign so far have been Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nasir Hossain and Hardus Viljoen. But they will need their big players like Chadwick Walton and Mohammad Amir to step up for this exciting contest.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, started their campaign with consecutive wins over Maratha Arabians and Bangla Tigers, but suffered a 32-run defeat at the hands of Northern Warriors. With Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz still finding their feet at top of the order, it will be imperative that all-rounders Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford and Dwayne Bravo contribute with both bat and ball. The presence of these four key players makes Bulls the strong favourites for this clash.

Probable Playing XI

Delhi Bulls: Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Shiraz Ahmed, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards

Pune Devils: Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Ahmed Raza

Best 14:

Wicket Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chadwick Walton

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara, Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

All Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Nasir Hossain

Bowlers: Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir