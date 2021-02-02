- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
UAE T10 League MyTeam11 Match 17 Fantasy Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report – Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils
Abu Dhabi T10 MyTeam11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils MyTeam11 Best Picks / Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils MyTeam11 Captain / Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils MyTeam11 Vice Captain/ MyTeam11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 3:54 PM IST
UAE T10 League MyTeam11 Match 17 Fantasy Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report – Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils | Delhi Bulls will face Pune Devils in the Super League clash of UAE T10 League on Tuesday evening. Pune Devils could manage only one win out of three matches in Group B and will be slightly low on confidence coming into the crucial stage of the tournament. On the other hand, Delhi Bulls finished on 2nd position in Group A and are already looking one of the favourites to clinch the trophy this year. With some swashbuckling players on both the sides, this match is expected to be a thriller.
Match Details
Date: 2 February, 2021
Time: 7:45 PM IST
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Live ball-by-ball commentary: SportsTiger App
Weather Report:
Temperature : 21C
Rain Probability : 1%
Humidity : 62%
Pitch Report:
Batting Pitch: 60%
Bowling Pitch: 40%
Pace Bowling: 60%
Spin Bowling: 40%
Analysis:
Pune Devils have had an unsuccessful campaign so far in UAE T10 League. After a bright start where they won against Deccan Gladiators by 7 wickets, they have suffered back-to-back losses against Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars. The stars of the campaign so far have been Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nasir Hossain and Hardus Viljoen. But they will need their big players like Chadwick Walton and Mohammad Amir to step up for this exciting contest.
Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, started their campaign with consecutive wins over Maratha Arabians and Bangla Tigers, but suffered a 32-run defeat at the hands of Northern Warriors. With Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz still finding their feet at top of the order, it will be imperative that all-rounders Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford and Dwayne Bravo contribute with both bat and ball. The presence of these four key players makes Bulls the strong favourites for this clash.
Probable Playing XI
Delhi Bulls: Evin Lewis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Shiraz Ahmed, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards
Pune Devils: Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (c), Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Ahmed Raza
Best 14:
Wicket Keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chadwick Walton
Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Ravi Bopara, Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
All Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Nasir Hossain
Bowlers: Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
