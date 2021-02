UAE T10 League MyTeam11 Match 18 Fantasy Tips: Playing XI, Pitch Report – Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators | Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators face each other in the 18th match on the ongoing T10 League. The Warriors are one of the best teams this season. They have won three of their 4 matches in the league so far. Talking about the Gladiators, they have won less games as compared to Warriors.

Date: February 2, 2020

Time: 10:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Ball-by-Ball Commentary: SportsTiger App

Weather Report:

Temperature : 19C

Rain Probability : 5%

Humidity : 75%

Pitch Report:

Batting Pitch: 60%

Bowling Pitch: 40%

Pace Bowling: 60%

Spin Bowling: 40%

Probable Playing XI

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rayad Emrit, Waseem Muhammad, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Junaid Siddique

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (c), Azam Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sunil Narine, Anwar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Tahir, Zahoor Khan

Best 14:

Wicket-keepers: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Fabien Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Riyad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, Imran Tahir, Ravi Rampaul