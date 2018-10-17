UAE to Face Australia for First Time in One-off T20I

Loading...
"We are delighted to be in a position to announce this fixture and we are extremely grateful to the ICC for their support in accrediting the Abu Dhabi Oval for T20 International cricket at such short notice," said Zayed Abbas, an ECB spokesperson.
In an effort to attract more crowds and to promote the national team, there would be no entry tickets for this match.
"It has been an incredible effort from all parties to bring this match to fruition," said the ECB spokesperson, thanking the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia.
UAE selector, Waleed Bukhatir, said that the exposure and challenge of playing top teams like Australia would prove beneficial for the UAE players. He stated that the national team needed to be put under pressure and "focus more intently by being challenged by higher-ranked, leading teams" in international cricket.
UAE does not have a great record in T20I cricket. They have played 26 matches and won just 9.
They are yet to beat a major team in T20I cricket though they have defeated the likes of Ireland and Afghanistan.
They beat PNG in three matches last year - all in Abu Dhabi - which was also the last time they played the format.
First Published: October 17, 2018, 8:35 PM IST