UAE Vice-captain Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 1st ODI Against Ireland

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates (ODI)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

IRE vs UAE Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

1st ODI ODI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 08 January, 2021

Ireland

103/1

(21.0) RR 4.9

Ireland Andy Balbirnie (C)
Toss won by Ireland (decided to bat)
United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

In a major blow to UAE ahead of their first-ever bilateral ODI series against a full-member nation, Ireland, two key players have tested positive for Covid-19, including vice-captain Chirag Suri.

In a major blow to UAE ahead of their first-ever bilateral ODI series against a full-member nation, Ireland, two key players have tested positive for Covid-19, including vice-captain Chirag Suri. Both players have been put into isolation even as the ODI goes ahead as planned at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

LIVE SCORE | UAE vs Ireland, Ist ODI at Abu Dhabi

“The ECB have confirmed that vice-captain Chirag Suri and Aryan Lakra have tested positive for Covid 19,” they said in a statement. “Both players are currently in isolation, are being monitored, and are in good health. All areas were immediately and thoroughly sanitised as per existing protocols with no further positive tests returned.”

UAE, Ireland Set for Return to International Cricket with ODI Series But Lack of Test Action a Sore Spot for The Irish

Meanwhile, Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first. For UAE, 17-year-old Alishan Sharafu and 34-year-old allrounder Kashif Daud have made their debuts.

The tournament will serve as a warm-up for Ireland before their clash with Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be their first international outing since the three-match ODI series against England back in August, 2020, before the pandemic put a brake on all sporting activities.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Predictions, UAE vs Ireland ODI, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The series will be played out entirely at one venue, something that has become a familiar sight for cricket fans as the sport comes to grips with the 'new normal' in a world still attempting to fully deal with the issues caused by Covid-19.

Ireland's last international matches came in July-August 2020 when they toured England for a three-match ODI series played out entirely at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, with the hosts running out 2-1 winners.

By contrast, UAE have had to wait nearly a year to get back to the cricket field. Their last international outing came in a ACC Twenty20 Cup encounter against Kuwait on February 27, 2020 in which they emerged victorious by 102 runs.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

