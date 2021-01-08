UAE Vice-captain Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of 1st ODI Against Ireland

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates (ODI)

In a major blow to UAE ahead of their first-ever bilateral ODI series against a full-member nation, Ireland, two key players have tested positive for Covid-19, including vice-captain Chirag Suri.

Both players have been put into isolation even as the ODI goes ahead as planned at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

“The ECB have confirmed that vice-captain Chirag Suri and Aryan Lakra have tested positive for Covid 19,” they said in a statement. “Both players are currently in isolation, are being monitored, and are in good health. All areas were immediately and thoroughly sanitised as per existing protocols with no further positive tests returned.”

Meanwhile, Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first. For UAE, 17-year-old Alishan Sharafu and 34-year-old allrounder Kashif Daud have made their debuts.

The tournament will serve as a warm-up for Ireland before their clash with Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be their first international outing since the three-match ODI series against England back in August, 2020, before the pandemic put a brake on all sporting activities.

The series will be played out entirely at one venue, something that has become a familiar sight for cricket fans as the sport comes to grips with the 'new normal' in a world still attempting to fully deal with the issues caused by Covid-19.

Ireland's last international matches came in July-August 2020 when they toured England for a three-match ODI series played out entirely at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, with the hosts running out 2-1 winners.

By contrast, UAE have had to wait nearly a year to get back to the cricket field. Their last international outing came in a ACC Twenty20 Cup encounter against Kuwait on February 27, 2020 in which they emerged victorious by 102 runs.