UAE vs AFG Dream11 Prediction And Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan 2023, February 16

The Afghanistan cricket team is touring the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series. The first T20 International of the much-fancied series is all set to be played on February 16, Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan last played international cricket in November last year when they locked horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series. The tour ended in a draw as both the teams won a game each while one One Day International was washed out. Meanwhile, their last T20 International came during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The team failed to make an impact in the tournament. They ended up in the last place in Group 1 standings with no win to their name from five games.

Speaking of the United Arab Emirates, the team also played T20Is for the last time during the ICC event in November last year. They failed to make it to the Super 12 round after scoring only one win in three league games.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan, here is all you need to know:

When will the 1st T20I match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan be played?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan will be conducted on February 16, Thursday.

Where will the 1st T20I match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan be played?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the 1st T20I match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan begin?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan?

The match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Vice-Captain: Ansh Tandon

Suggested Playing XI for the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

bVritiya Aravind, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Waseem Muhammad, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Ibrahim Zadran

Allrounders: Fahad Nawaz, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Karthik Meiyappan, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan Predicted Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Vritiya Aravind, Fahad Nawaz, Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Raja Akifullah Khan

Afghanistan: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Rahmat Shah, Fareed Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

