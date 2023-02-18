UAE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 2nd T20I match, February 18, 7:30 PM IST

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be aiming for a comeback in the three-match T20I series when they will face Afghanistan in the second T20 International. The must-win game for the UAE will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on February 18, Saturday.

The first T20 International between the two sides saw Afghanistan scoring a win by five wickets. Put to ball first, United Arab Emirates posted a score of 142 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Chundangapoyil Rizwan was the top run-scorer for the team with 48 runs off 41 balls. For Afghanistan, the skipper Rashid Khan was the pick of bowler with two wickets to his name.

Chasing the total, Afghanistan won the match in 19.1 overs. The middle-order batter Karim Janat was the main performer for his team with a knock of 53 runs. He was supported by the wicketkeeper-batter Afsar Zazai who added 48 runs to the scoreboard.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan, here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs AFG Telecast

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan game will not be telecasted in India.

UAE vs AFG Live Streaming

2nd T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

UAE vs AFG Match Details

UAE vs AFG match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST on February 18, Saturday.

UAE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain - Azmatullah Omarzai

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind

Batters: CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

UAE vs AFG Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Aayan Afzal Khan, CP Rizwan(C), Zawar Farid, Sanchit Sharma, Basil Hameed, Vritiya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Raja Akifullah Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa

Afghanistan: Afsar Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai

Get the latest Cricket News here