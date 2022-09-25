UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 1st T20I , September 25, 7:30 PM IST

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh: Bangladesh are touring the United Arab Emirates for a two-match T20I series. The first T20 International is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 25.

Bangladesh are coming into the series on the back of an underwhelming performance in the Asia Cup 2022. Playing under the leadership of Shakib Al Hasan, the team ended up losing both its league games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka by seven and two wickets, respectively. The skipper will be giving the two-match series a miss as he is currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League. In the absence of Shakib, Nurul Hasan has been handed the responsibility of leading the side.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, last played in the Asia Cup Qualification league. The team succumbed to poor performance. They won only one of their three league games to end in third place in the standings. The bowlers will need to be at their best to ensure a victory for Bangladesh in the two-match series.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh, here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs BAN Telecast

The first T20 International between the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh will not be telecast in India.

UAE vs BAN Live Streaming

1st T20I will be streamed live on the MX Player app and website.

UAE vs BAN Match Details

UAE vs BAN match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on September 25, Sunday.

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – CP Rizwan

Vice-Captain – Vritiya Aravind

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das

Batters: Vritiya Aravind, Sabbir Rahman, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan

All-rounders: Aayan Khan, Rishad Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin

UAE vs BAN Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates: Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Aayan Khan, Vritiya Aravind, CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Aryan Lakra, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Adhitya Shetty, Zawar Farid

Bangladesh: Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain

