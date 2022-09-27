UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I Match, September 27, Dubai International Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s T20I series match between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh: Bangladesh emerged victorious against UAE in the first T20I and gained an unassailable lead in the two-match series. They will be hoping to put the series to bed in the second encounter that gets underway on Tuesday, September 27, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Bangladesh managed to edge past UAE by seven runs in the first T20I at the same venue. After being reduced to 47 for 4, the Bangladesh innings was resurrected by a valiant knock of 77 runs from Afif Hossain. Riding on his astonishing effort, the visitors managed to put up 158/5 in the first innings.

UAE’s Chirag Suri started off their chase in style, smashing the Bangladeshi bowlers all around the park. Once the opener fell, UAE’s batting order collapsed and it made the chase quite difficult. However, they came close to the target, thanks to cameos from the lower order batters but fell short by 7 runs as they were bowled out for 151 runs.

The UAE side displayed a fighting performance in the first match and will be eyeing to level the series by thumping Nurul Hassan and his men on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs BAN Telecast

The match between UAE and BAN will not be telecast in India.

UAE vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between UAE and BAN will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs BAN Match Details

The match between UAE vs BAN will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:30 pm IST.

UAE vs BANDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Vice-Captain Afif Hossain

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind, Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: CP Rizwan, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Junaid Siddique

United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: CP Rizwan(C), Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan, Sabir Ali

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, M Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan(C & wk), Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, M Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

