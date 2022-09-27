UAE vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Second T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

UAE vs Bangladesh Live Streaming of second T20I Match: Bangladesh will be aiming for a series win as they are set to face United Arab Emirates today in the final T20I. The second and final T20I of the series will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh, in the opening T20I exhibited a terrific all-round display to clinch a comfortable seven-run victory. Batting first, the visitors had posted a defendable total of 158. Afif Hossain emerged as his side’s highest scorer after scoring an unbeaten 77. His innings comprised seven boundaries and three sixes. Skipper Nurul Hasan played a blistering knock of unbeaten 35 to help his side in reaching a formidable total.

UAE, in reply, were bundled out for 151 in 19.4 overs. Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets each to earn a vital win for Bangladesh.

Afif Hossain was adjudged Man of the Match for producing a blistering knock in the opening T20I.

Ahead of today’s second T20I match between UAW and Bangladesh; here is all you need to know:

What date second T20I match between UAE and Bangladesh will be played?

The second T20I match between UAE and Bangladesh will take place on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will the second T20I match UAE vs Bangladesh be played?

The second T20I match between UAE and Bangladesh will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the second T20I match UAE vs Bangladesh begin?

The second T20I match between UAE and Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UAE vs Bangladesh second T20I match?

UAE vs Bangladesh second T20I match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UAE vs Bangladesh second T20I match?

UAE vs Bangladesh second T20I match will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

UAE vs Bangladesh Possible Starting XI:

UAE Predicted Starting Line-up: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wicketkeeper), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (captain), Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali

Bangladesh Predicted Starting Line-up: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (captain and wicketkeeper), Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

