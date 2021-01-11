UAE vs IRE Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Sports Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Sports Dream11 Best Picks / United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Sports Dream11 Captain / United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Sports Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The second match of the Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, which wass scheduled for January 10, has been postponed to Saturday, January 16. This has been done after one of the UAE players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. So, the series that was scheduled to conclude on January 14 will now end on January 16.

Upcoming scheduled match between United Arab Emirates and Ireland is on Tuesday, January 12 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will start from 11 AM IST.

In the previous match, United Arab Emirates wereable to defeat Ireland by six wickets.

All matches of the Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 will be broadcast on Eurosport channel in India. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on YouTube.

Tuesday, January 12 – 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland

captain: Paul Stirling

vice-captain: CP Rizwan

wicketkeeper: Vrittya Aravind

batsmen: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Kevin O' Brien, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Usman

all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Curtis Campher

bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Barry McCarthy

United Arab Emirates probable playing 11 against Ireland: Rohan Mustafa (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammad Boota, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Ireland probable playing 11 against United Arab Emirates: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin OBrien, Niall OBrien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson