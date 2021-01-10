UAE vs IRE Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the second match of the Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, Ireland will be aiming to bounce back after losing the first match against UAE by six wickets. This series is a four-match tournament between the two sides. The first match was played on January 8, the second will take place on January 10 and the third and four fixtures will be held on January 12 and January 14, respectively.

The 2nd ODI of Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland will start from 11 AM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 10.

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Live Streaming

All matches of the Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 will be broadcast on Eurosport channel in India. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on YouTube.

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Live Score / Scorecard

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Match Details

Sunday, January 10 – 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland

Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland captain: Paul Stirling

Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind

Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland batsmen: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Kevin O' Brien, CP Rizwan

Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair

Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Barry McCarthy

United Arab Emirates probable playing 11 against Ireland: Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwan, Vritiya Aravind, Kartik Meiyappan, Waheed Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Zahoor Khan.

Ireland probable playing 11 against United Arab Emirates: Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher.

