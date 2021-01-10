UAE vs IRE Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
UAE vs IRE Dream11 Predictions, Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
In the second match of the Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, Ireland will be aiming to bounce back after losing the first match against UAE by six wickets. This series is a four-match tournament between the two sides. The first match was played on January 8, the second will take place on January 10 and the third and four fixtures will be held on January 12 and January 14, respectively.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 10, 2021, 10:55 AM IST
In the second match of the Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, Ireland will be aiming to bounce back after losing the first match against UAE by six wickets. This series is a four-match tournament between the two sides. The first match was played on January 8, the second will take place on January 10 and the third and four fixtures will be held on January 12 and January 14, respectively.
The 2nd ODI of Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland will start from 11 AM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday, January 10.
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Live Streaming
All matches of the Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 will be broadcast on Eurosport channel in India. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on YouTube.
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Live Score / Scorecard
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Match Details
Sunday, January 10 – 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland captain: Paul Stirling
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland wicketkeeper: Vritiya Aravind
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland batsmen: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’ Brien, CP Rizwan
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021 Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Barry McCarthy
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, United Arab Emirates probable playing 11 against Ireland: Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwan, Vritiya Aravind, Kartik Meiyappan, Waheed Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Zahoor Khan.
UAE vs IRE Ireland Tour Of United Arab Emirates 2021, Ireland probable playing 11 against United Arab Emirates: Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher.
Summary: United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Sports Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Sports Dream11 Best Picks / United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Sports Dream11 Captain / United Arab Emirates vs Ireland Sports Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking