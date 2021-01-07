UAE vs IRE Dream11 Predictions, UAE vs Ireland ODI, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / UAE vs IRE Dream11 Best Picks / UAE vs IRE Dream11 Captain / UAE vs IRE Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The first of the four ODI matches between United Arab Emirates and Ireland will be played on Friday. The tournament will serve as a warm-upfor Ireland before their clash with Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be their first international outing since the three match ODI series against England back in August, 2020, before the pandemic put a brake on all sporting activities.

The tournament is also a big opportunity for UAE who have brought together some really good players who have had very good results at the club level. All the matches will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the hosts will expect to benefit from the home conditions.

UAE vs IRE UAE vs Ireland ODI, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Live Streaming

All matches of the UAE vs Ireland ODI will be broadcast on Eurosport channel in India. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on YouTube.

UAE vs IRE UAE vs Ireland ODI, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

UAE vs IRE UAE vs Ireland ODI, United Arab Emirates vs Ireland: Match Details

January 8 – 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE vs Ireland ODI UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland

UAE vs Ireland ODI UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland captain: Andy Balbirnie

UAE vs Ireland ODI UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland vice-captain: Aryan Lakra

UAE vs Ireland ODI UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

UAE vs Ireland ODI UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland batsmen: Rohan Mustafa, C Rizwan, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum

UAE vs Ireland ODI UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland all-rounders: Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Paul Stirling

UAE vs Ireland ODI UAE vs IRE Dream11 team for United Arab Emirates vs Ireland bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, David Delany

UAE vs IRE UAE vs Ireland ODI, United Arab Emirates probable playing 11 against Ireland:Chirag Suri, Adhitya Shetty, Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind (WK), C Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

UAE vs IRE UAE vs Ireland ODI, Ireland probable playing 11 against United Arab Emirates: Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (WK), Kevin O'Brien, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, David Delany, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little