UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 between United Arab Emirates and Ireland: United Arab Emirates will be up against Ireland in the third match of the UAE Summer T20I Bash 2021 on Friday, October 8. The match between UAE and Ireland will be held at the ICC Cricket Ground in Dubai and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am (IST). The Indian fans can catch the live action from the UAE Summer T20 Bash on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be also available to live-stream on SonyLIV app as well as on JioTv.

The hosts will look to avenge their defeat from the second T20I. On the other hand, Ireland will aim to record two victories in a row. On Thursday, Ireland comfortably chased down the target of 123 runs in just 18.5 overs with seven wickets to spare to register their first win in the tournament.

Meanwhile, it was UAE’s second loss in the event, as they were beaten by 17 runs in the tournament opener by Namibia on Tuesday, October 5.

Ahead of today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland; here are all the details you want to know:

UAE vs IRE Telecast

The match between United Arab Emirates and Ireland will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

UAE vs IRE Live Streaming

The 3rd T20 match between UAE and Ireland can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

UAE vs IRE Match Details

The 3rd T20I match between UAE and Ireland will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, on Friday, October 8. The match between United Arab Emirates and Ireland is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Paul Stirling

Vice-captain: Muhammad Usman

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Muhammad Usman, Paul Stirling, Chirag Suri, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza

UAE vs IRE Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI: Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sultan Ahmed, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Andy Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, Andrew Mcbrine, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Craig Young/Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien

