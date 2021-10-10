UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 Match between United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, October 10, 10:30 AM IST

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 between United Arab Emirates and Ireland: In the 6th match of the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, hosts United Arab Emirates will cross swords with Ireland at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on Sunday, October 10. The Indian fans can catch the live action from this fixture on the Sony Sports Network after the match starts at 10:30 am (IST). The live stream of this match is available on JioTv and SonyLIV app.

This is UAE and Ireland’s third clash in the tournament with both teams winning one game against each other so far. On Thursday, Ireland started their campaign in the tournament on a high note by defeating UAE by seven wickets.

However, in their second matchup, UAE bounced back to hand Andy Balbirnie-led outfit a 54-run loss to settle the score.

Here is all you need to know about today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 game between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland:

UAE vs IRE Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 game between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland in India.

UAE vs IRE Live Streaming

The UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland can be live-streamed on the JioTv and SonyLIV app.

UAE vs IRE Match Details

UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 game between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland will take place at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, on Sunday, October 10. The game between UAE and Ireland is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Usman

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Harry Tector, Muhammad Usman, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Kashif Daud, Simi Singh, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Mark Adair, Ahmed Raza

UAE vs IRE Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates Probable Playing XI: Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sultan Ahmed, Kashif Daud

Ireland Probable Playing XI: Andrew Mcbrine, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Craig Young/Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Andy Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell

