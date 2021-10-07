UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 Match between United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, October 7, 10:30 am IST

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 between United Arab Emirates and Ireland: In the second match of the UAE Summer T20I Bash 2021, United Arab Emirates will square off against Ireland on Thursday at the ICC Cricket Ground in Dubai. The match between UAE and Ireland is slated to kick off at 10:30 am (IST). The United Arab Emirates started their campaign on Tuesday against Namibia and ended up losing the match by 17 runs. They will hope to go back to winning ways against Ireland.

This is Ireland’s first match in the tournament and they will head into this fixture as favourites.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs IRE Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the United Arab Emirates vs Ireland game.

The UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match between United Arab Emirates and Ireland can also be live-streamed on SonyLIV and Jio TV digital platforms.

UAE vs IRE Match Details

The UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 match between United Arab Emirates and Ireland will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, on Thursday, October 7. The UAE vs IRE game is scheduled to start at 10:30 am IST.

UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Paul Stirling

Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Paul Stirling, Chirag Suri, Harry Tector, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Kashif Daud

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Mark Adair, Zahoor Khan

UAE vs IRE Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates Predicted Playing XI: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Andy Balbirnie (c), George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Neil Rock (wk), Andrew Mcbrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young/Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here