UAE vs Ireland 2nd ODI Postponed Due to Positive Covid-19 Cases

The second ODI between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates has been postponed due to a third player from the UAE testing positive for Covid-19. The match will now be held on January 16 in Abu Dhabi.

The second ODI between Ireland and the United Arab Emirates has been postponed due to a third player from the UAE testing positive for Covid-19. The match will now be held on January 16 in Abu Dhabi.

"The Emirates Cricket Board has advised us today of a further positive Covid test amongst its playing squad, and we have both agreed that the safest course of action is to postpone the second ODI scheduled for tomorrow. We hope to play this match on January 16, all going well," said Cricket Ireland High-Performance Director Richard Holdsworth in a statement.

"All Irish players have tested negative. We appreciate the speed and transparency of Emirates Cricket to ensure that the health and safety of players, support staff and workers at the ground come first," he said.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) said that the latest player to test positive is Alishan Sharafu. "On January 7, Chirag Suri had tested positive, followed by Aryan Lakra on January 8," it said.

