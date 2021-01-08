UAE vs Ireland Live Score, Ist ODI at Abu Dhabi

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates (ODI)

The first of the four ODI matches between United Arab Emirates and Ireland will be played on Friday. The tournament will serve as a warm-up for Ireland before their clash with Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. This will be their first international outing since the three match ODI series against England back in August, 2020, before the pandemic put a brake on all sporting activities.

The tournament is also a big opportunity for UAE who have brought together some really good players who have had very good results at the club level. All the matches will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the hosts will expect to benefit from the home conditions.

All matches of the UAE vs Ireland ODI will be broadcast on Eurosport channel in India. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on YouTube.

The series will be played out entirely at one venue, something that has become a familiar sight for cricket fans as the sport comes to grips with the 'new normal' in a world still attempting to fully deal with the issues caused by Covid-19.

Ireland's last international matches came in July-August 2020 when they toured England for a three-match ODI series played out entirely at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, with the hosts running out 2-1 winners.

By contrast, UAE have had to wait nearly a year to get back to the cricket field. Their last international outing came in a ACC Twenty20 Cup encounter against Kuwait on February 27, 2020 in which they emerged victorious by 102 runs.