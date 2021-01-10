UAE Vs Ireland ODI Postponed After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CRICKETNEXT

The oneday international (ODI) between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ireland has been postponed after a UAE player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, officials from both countries said.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 10, 2021, 9:54 AM IST
The one-day international (ODI) between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ireland has been postponed after a UAE player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, officials from both countries said.

The game, which was scheduled for Sunday, will take place on Jan. 16, according to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

It said batsman Alishan Sharafu is the third team player to have tested positive for the virus in recent days, after results showed UAE batsman Chirag Suri and left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra are also infected.

“Alishan is currently in isolation awaiting transfer by the Health Authorities to a medical isolation facility,” the ECB said in a statement.

UAE lead the four-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by six wickets. The next game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 12 followed by a match on Jan. 14.

