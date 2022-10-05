UAE vs Malaysia, Women's Aisa Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming of Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match: The wooden spooners of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 points table, Malaysia Women will play against United Arab Emirates Women on Wednesday. The two teams are yet to open their account in the points table.

Malaysia Women need to come up with better batting performances to not get ruled out of the league. Their first against Pakistan saw them scoring only 57 runs, while against India they recorded a score of 16-2 before rain interrupted the match. The team lost both games by nine wickets and 30 runs. Coming to play on Wednesday, the team will hope for good batting performances from the likes of Wan Julia (wk), Winifred Duraisingam, and Elsa Hunter.

The United Arab Emirates Women have also lost their first game against Sri Lanka owing to a torrid batting performance. Following a score of 110, UAE could score only 54 runs in 11 overs. They are third-last in the standings. Going forward in the tournament, UAE will expect their opening pair of Theertha Satish and Esha Rohit to fire with the bat.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match match United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match match United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) begin?

The match will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) match?

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) match?

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

UAE-W vs ML-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, United Arab Emirates Women probable playing XI against Malaysia Women: Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit Oza, Khushi Sharma, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Kavisha Egodage

UAE-W vs ML-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Malaysia Women probable playing XI against United Arab Emirates Women: Wan Julia (wk), Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi,

