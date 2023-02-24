UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the 2nd ODI match, February 25, 11:00 AM IST

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia: The last One Day International of the two-match series between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia will be played on Saturday, February 25 at the Dubai International Stadium.

UAE were the better team in the first game as they recorded a win by one wicket.

Put to bat first, Namibia witnessed a batting collapse. None of the batters showed any intent and the team ended up with only 91 runs after batting for 31.1 overs. Zahoor Khan and Afzal Khan were the picks of the batters with three wickets each to their name.

Chasing the score, UAE won in 33 overs. The team looked in trouble after losing seven wickets at a score of 65 runs.

Middle-order batter Afzal Khan played a knock of 35 runs to take UAE home by one wicket. They will now be hoping to continue the momentum and cause a clean sweep in the two-match series.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Namibia, here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs NAM Telecast

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia game will not be telecasted in India.

UAE vs NAM Live Streaming

2nd ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

UAE vs NAM Match Details

UAE vs NAM match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on February 25, Saturday.

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chundangapoyil Rizwan

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Waseem

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green, Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Gerhard Erasmus, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Junaid Siddique

UAE vs NAM Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Vriitya Aravind(wk), Muhammad Waseem, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri

Namibia: Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(wk), Pikky Ya France, Lohan Louwrens, Karl Birkenstock, Michael Van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Gerhard Erasmus

Get the latest Cricket News here