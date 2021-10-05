UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 Match No 1 between United Arab Emirates vs Namibia, Oct 5, 10:30 AM IST

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 between United Arab Emirates and Namibia: The UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021 edition gets underway on Tuesday, October 5 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The tournament will be hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board which will have five teams, including hosts the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Ireland, who will be clashing in a seven-match T20 series. The competition also offers an excellent platform for these teams to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In the first match of the tournament, the home team, UAE will face their counterparts from Namibia in the tournament opener match on Tuesday, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The game is slated to commence at 10:30 AM IST.

The hosts will be clear favorites for this match owing to home ground advantage and possess a strong squad. On the other hand, Namibia, can skittle most oppositions on their day, they too arrived in Dubai with some quality players who can help the side get over the line.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs NAM Telecast

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia game will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

UAE vs NAM Live Streaming

All the matches of the T20 tournament can also be live streamed on SonyLIV and Jio TV digital platforms.

UAE vs NAM Match Details

United Arab Emirates vs Namibia match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, on Tuesday, October 5. The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST.

UAE vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Vice-Captain: Stephan Baard

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Stephan Baard, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: JJ Smit, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Karthik Meiyappan

UAE vs NAM Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Ahmed Raza (C), Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Stephan Baard, Michiel du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (WK), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams

