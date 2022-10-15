UAE vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers UAE vs NED match, October 16, Geelong, 1:30 pm IST

UAE vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match between United Arab Emirates and Netherlands: The biggest cricketing event of the year has finally arrived. The much anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 gets underway on Sunday, October 16. The cricketing world is filled with excitement and in the second match of the group stage, the United Arab Emirates will clash against the Netherlands on the opening day of the tournament.

In the lead-up to the tournament, both sides played a couple of warm-up games. The Netherlands were trounced by Scotland in the first warm-up match while the second fixture was washed out due to rain. The Dutch will be led by skipper Scott Edwards and will be hoping to put up strong performances to make it to the Super 12 stage.

Meanwhile, the UAE side has improved significantly and will be hoping to make a mark in the coveted tournament. Led by skipper CP Rizwan, the Emirates have a decent set of players who have significant experience at the international level. Chirag Suri and Waseem Muhammad will be the two players along with the captain who will be key players for UAE.

Both teams will be desperate to kick off their tournament on a winning note. UAE seem like slight favourites but it will be interesting to see who triumphs in Geelong on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs NED Match Details

The match between UAE and Netherlands will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on Sunday, October 16, at 1:30 pm IST.

United Arab Emirates and Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: CP Rizwan(c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, MP O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, PA van Meekeren

