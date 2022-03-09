UAE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match, March 9, 11:00 am IST

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United Arab Emirates and Oman: In the upcoming match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2021-22, the United Arab Emirates will face Oman. The game is scheduled to be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 11:00 am IST on March 9, Wednesday.

The previous encounter between the two sides was dominated by Oman as they recorded a victory by 12 runs. Batting first, Oman scored 225 runs in 50 overs. Shoaib Khan was the top scorer for his team with 61 runs off 90 balls. Chasing the total, UAE were restricted at 213 runs. In the second innings, Bilal Khan was the show stealer for Oman as he picked a five-wicket haul.

Speaking about the overall performance, Oman are at the top of the table with 15 victories from 25 games. UAE, on the other hand, have played just 11 games so far. They have won five games while losing four matches.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Oman; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs OMN Telecast

United Arab Emirates vs Oman game will not be telecast in India.

UAE vs OMN Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs OMN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 11:00 am IST on March 9, Wednesday.

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rohan Mustafa

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Usman

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Mohammad Usman, Ayaan Khan, Chirag Suri, Shoaib Khan

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Rohan Mustafa, Khawar Ali

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Fayyaz Butt

UAE vs OMN Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Usman

Oman: Kashyaphumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Naseem Khushi, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Aamir Kaleem, Fayyaz Butt

