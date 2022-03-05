UAE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match, March 05, 11:00 am IST

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United Arab Emirates and Oman: The United Arab Emirates and Oman will have a go at each other in the 60th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2021-22. UAE and Oman’s last 50-over contest came against each other only. The two teams played against each other last month in a three-match ODI series.

UAE played a good brand of cricket as they won the first two One Day Internationals by four wickets. The third match ended in a tie as the United Arab Emirates secured a victory by 2-0. The series win helped UAE is reaching fourth place in the points table.

They have played just ten matches in the competition so far. Out of ten, the team has won five games. Speaking of Oman, they are topping the charts with 30 points. Oman have won 14 matches while seven games didn’t go as per the plan.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Oman; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs OMN Telecast

United Arab Emirates vs Oman game will not telecast in India

UAE vs OMN Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs OMN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai at 11:00 am IST on March 05, Saturday.

UAE vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-Captain - Naseem Khushi

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs OMN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Naseem Khushi

Batters: Mohammad Usman, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Chirag Suri

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Zahoor Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Fayyaz Butt

UAE vs OMN Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Usman, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Rohan Mustafa

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Naseem Khushi, Kashyaphumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aamir Kaleem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas

