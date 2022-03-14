UAE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match, March 15, 11:00 am IST

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Dream11, UAE vs PNG Dream11 Latest Update, UAE vs PNG Dream11 Win, UAE vs PNG Dream11 App, UAE vs PNG Dream11 2021, UAE vs PNG Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, UAE vs PNG Dream11 Live Streaming

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between the United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea:

In the upcoming match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2021-22, the United Arab Emirates will face Papua New Guinea. The game is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground at 11:00 am IST on March 15, Tuesday.

The two teams have enjoyed contrasting rides in the World Cup League. UAE are doing well in the tournament. They have featured in a total of 14 games, winning seven and losing five games. UAE are third in the standings with 16 points to their name.

Advertisement

Speaking about Papua New Guinea, they are yet to win a game in the competition. PNG have lost all their 12 games so far. The team is languishing at the bottom of the points table with no points under their belt.

Ahead of the match between the United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs PNG Telecast

United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea game will not be telecast in India.

UAE vs PNG Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Ground at 11:00 am IST on March 15, Tuesday.

UAE vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Charles Amini

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Usman

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau

All-rounders: Asif Khan, Charles Amini

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Norman Vanua, Kabua Morea

UAE vs PNG Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates: Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad

Papua New Guinea: Norman Vanua, Kabua Morea, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Simon Atai, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here