UAE vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction: United Arab Emirates vs Singapore Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, August 22, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, 7:30 pm IST

UAE vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier match between the United Arab Emirates and Singapore: The United Arab Emirates will face Singapore in the third match of the Asia Cup T20 Qualifier 2022 on Monday, August 22. With just one place for grabs in the big event, both sides will be desperate to secure a win when they clash at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

UAE lost their opening match against Kuwait by a slender margin on Sunday. Batting first, Chirag Suri’s blistering 88-run knock propelled them to a competitive total of 173 runs, but their bowling unit failed to hold their nerves against the Kuwait batters and had to face a one wicket defeat at the last ball of the final over.

Singapore suffered a similar fate as they were trounced by Hong Kong in their first match by a small margin of 8 runs. The bowlers were amazing on the night as they restricted the opposition to 148 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. But the batting misfired for Singapore and were not able to chase down a mediocre target.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back in their second match of the qualifiers.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates vs Singapore; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs SIN Telecast

The match between UAE and Singapore will not be telecast in India.

UAE vs SIN Live Streaming

The match between UAE and Singapore will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs SIN Match Details

The match between UAE vs SIN will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Monday, August 22 at 7:30 pm IST.

UAE vs SINDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Basil Hameed

Vice-Captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Manpreet Singh

Batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Rangarajan, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan

All-rounders: Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Vinoth Baskaran, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique



United Arab Emirates vs Singapore Possible Starting XI:

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique

Singapore Predicted Starting Line-up: Amjad Mahboob (c), Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh (wk), Surendran Chandramohan, Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Roopak Puri

