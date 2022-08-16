UAE vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Match in Aberdeen, 3:30 pm IST

UAE vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 match between the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America: UAE will clash against the USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The match is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST at the Mannofield Park in Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 16.

After 26 matches, the UAE are placed in the third spot on the points table. The Ahmed Raza-led side has clinched 12 wins while losing 11 and drawing one encounter. They were defeated by Scotland in their previous match and will be eager to bounce back on Tuesday. The standout performers for UAE in the league have been Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, and Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

Meanwhile, the United States is fourth in the table with 12 wins, 13 defeats, and one draw in 26 matches. Inconsistency has been their biggest frailty in the league. Skipper Monank Patel and his men will be looking to secure a much-needed win in the next fixture. For USA, all-rounder Rusty Theron has proved to be a vital player.

Both sides are separated by a single point in the CWC League-2 points table. Will the Americans snatch the victory and climb up to the third position or will the UAE team manage to hold on to their slender advantage? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates vs United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

UAE vs USA Telecast

The match between UAE and USA will not be telecast in India.

UAE vs USA Live Streaming

The match between UAE and USA will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UAE vs USA Match Details

The match between UAE vs USA will be played at the Mannofield Park, Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 16 at 3:30 pm IST.

UAE vs USADream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Monank Patel

Vice-Captain: Chirag Suri

Suggested Playing XI for UAE vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind, Monank Patel

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor

All-rounders: Nosthush Kenjige, Rohan Mustafa, Cameron Stevenson

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Ali Khan, Zahoor Khan

United Arab Emirates vs United States of America Possible Starting XI:

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Muhammad Wase, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ahmed Raza (c), Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Alishan Sharafu, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

United States of America Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

