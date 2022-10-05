UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 , October 5, 1 PM IST

UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between United Arab Emirates Women and Malaysia Women: Malaysia Women will be hoping to change their fortunes in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they will clash with United Arab Emirates Women on Wednesday. Both the teams are struggling in the competition as they are yet to record their first victory.

United Arab Emirates Women lost their opening game to Sri Lanka Women by 11 runs. The batting unit failed to put up a good performance. Bowlers did well for the UAE as they restricted Sri Lanka to 109 runs. Mahika Gaur and Vaishnave Mahesh were the top wicker-takers with three wickets each. However, chasing the score, they ended up with only 54 runs. With no points to their name, the UAE Women are fifth in the points table.

Speaking of Malaysia Women, they are languishing at the bottom of the standings. They have suffered two back-to-back defeats against Pakistan Women and India Women by nine wickets and 30 runs respectively. In both games, the batters let the team down.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Malaysia Women, here is everything you need to know:

UAE-W vs ML-W Telecast

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

UAE-W vs ML-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

UAE-W vs ML-W Match Details

UAE-W vs ML-W match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet at 1:00 PM IST on October 05, Wednesday.

UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vaishnave Mahesh

Vice-Captain: Esha Rohit Oza

Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs ML-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Theertha Satish, Wan Julia

Batters: Elsa Hunter, Mahika Gaur, Kavisha Egodage

All-rounders: Ainna Hashim, Chaya Mughal, Esha Rohit Oza

Bowlers: Nur Dania Syuhada, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh

UAE-W vs ML-W Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates Women: Chaya Mughal (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit Oza, Khushi Sharma, Natasha Cherriath, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Lavanya Keny, Suraksha Kotte, Kavisha Egodage

Malaysia Women: Nur Arianna Natsya, Elsa Hunter, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Ainna Hashim, Aisya Eleesa, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Julia (wk), Mahirah Izzati Ismail

