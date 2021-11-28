UAE-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 match, November 28, 11:00 AM IST

UAE-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021 match between United Arab Emirates Women and Nepal Women: In the 13th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2021, United Arab Emirates Women will be going up against Nepal Women. The encounter will be hosted at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on November 28, Sunday. Both United Arab Emirates Women and Nepal Women have performed exceptionally well in the T20 Championship so far.

United Arab Emirates Women are unbeatable in the tournament. The team is proudly sitting at the top of the points table after winning all their four league matches. UAE defeated Kuwait Women in their most recent match by seven wickets.

Just like UAE Women, Nepal Women have also been sensational in the league so far. Nepal faced defeat on only one occasion while they emerged victorious as many as three times. With six points, Nepal are occupying second place in the standings. Nepal Women also recorded a victory in their last game as they outplayed Malaysia Women by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between United Arab Emirates Women and Nepal Women; here is everything you need to know:

UAE-W vs NP-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women match in India

UAE-W vs NP-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

UAE-W vs NP-W Match Details

United Arab Emirates Women will be playing against Nepal Women at the ICC Academy, Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on November 28, Sunday.

UAE-W vs NP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Esha Rohit

Vice-Captain- Indu Barma

Suggested Playing XI for UAE-W vs NP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Priyanjali Jain

Batters: Indu Barma, Theertha Satish, Kavisha Egodage, Kabita Joshi

All-rounders: Sita Rana Magar, Chaya Mughal, Esha Rohit

Bowlers: Karuna Bhandari, Sabnam Rai, Suraksha Kotte

UAE-W vs NP-W Probable XIs:

United Arab Emirates Women: Khushi Sharma, Judit Peter (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Esha Rohit, Theertha Satish, Chaya Mughal (c), Mahika Gaur, Natasha Cherriath, Samaira Dharnidharka, Priyanjali Jain, Suraksha Kotte

Nepal Women: Rubina Chhetry (c), Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Kabita Joshi, Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Apsari Begam, Sarita Magar, Sabnam Rai, Karuna Bhandari, Jyoti Pandey (wk)

