UAE's Ghulam Shabber Suspended, Becomes Fifth Player Under ACU's Investigation

UAE have been dealt with a big blow as another of their players, Ghulam Shabber, fifth in all, has been suspended by the board after he was named as player under scanner the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

Cricketnext Staff |October 31, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
UAE have been dealt with a big blow as another of their players, Ghulam Shabber, fifth in all, has been suspended by the board after he was named as player under scanner the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The player went missing without leave a few days earlier and is known to have fled to Pakistan, his home country.

While talking to a Dubai-based news network, Shabber said that he is ready to cooperate with the ACU in Pakistan and also revealed that he has retired from cricket.

Shabber, had failed to turn up for the T20I qualifier against Hong Kong last week, and since then the team had been on the lookout for the player.

“If there is something with regards to anti-corruption, I am ready to cooperate in Pakistan,” he had said.

“But I have decided cricket is not in my future. I have left cricket behind, and want to move on with my life with my family.”

The 33-year-old appeared in 23 ODIs for his team and scored 500 runs at an average of 21.73. He also played 17 T20Is.

The Emirates Cricket Board had earlier banned four players -- Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed, and Ashfaq Ahmed.

banned playersGhulam ShabberUAE

