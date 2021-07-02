UCB vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021 match, July 02, 04:30 pm IST

UCB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021 between United Csalad and Blinders Blizzards: United Csalad will be taking on Blinders Blizzards in the 19th and 20th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. Both the matches will be played at the GB Oval in Szodliget on July 02, Friday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

Both United Csalad and Blinders Blizzards are experiencing similar fortunes in the T10 Championship. The teams haven’t received an ideal start in the tournament and are thus languishing at the bottom of the points table.

United has secured victory in just two out of six league games. They are placed at the penultimate position on the points table. Their last two matches saw them getting outclassed by Cobra Cricket Club by 43 runs and seven wickets respectively. Blinders Blizzards, on the other hand, are the wooden-spooners on the ECS T10 Hungary. They have won just one out of their six league games. In their last match, Royal Tigers defeated them by 40 runs.

Ahead of the match between United Csalad and Blinders Blizzards; here is everything you need to know:

UCB vs BLB Telecast

The United Csalad vs Blinders Blizzards match will not be broadcasted in India.

UCB vs BLB Live Streaming

The match between UCB vs BLB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

UCB vs BLB Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between United Csalad and Blinders Blizzards at the GB Oval in Szodliget on July 02, Friday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

UCB vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Amit Parihar

Vice-Captain- Omer Zahid

Suggested Playing XI for UCB vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vinoth Ravindran, Sachin Chauhan

Batsmen: Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Usama Kajla

All-rounders: Amit Parihar, Omer Zahid, Amjad Aziz

Bowlers: Francis Farrell, Kamran Wahid, Muhammad Uzair

UCB vs BLB Probable XIs:

United Csalad: Anil Pattanaik (c) (wk), Raghav Sharma, Amit Parihar, Vinoth Ravindran, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Hassan Ashfaq, Satyender Parihar, Hrishi Chekuri, Saad Akib, Ashrith Darapureddy, Francis Farrell

Blinders Blizzards: Anup Gupta, Sachin Chauhan (c) (wk), Amjad Aziz, Rahul Goyal, Omer Zahid, Jassi Singh, Muhammad Uzair, Usama Kajla, Kamran Wahid, Hemanth Perumal, Onur Ozkul

