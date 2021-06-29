UCB vs BUB Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10 Hungary 2021 United Csalad vs Budapest Blinders match, June 29 12:30 PM IST

UCB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For United Csalad and Budapest Blinders ECS T10 Hungary 2021: United Csalad and Budapest Blinders will be locking horns against each other in the next two matches of the ongoing ECS T10 Hungary 2021 tournament on Tuesday. The match will be played at the GB Oval, in Szodliget and the first encounter is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm (IST).

United started their ECS T10 Hungary campaign with a 44-run loss to the Royal Tigers Cricket Club. However, they made a good comeback in their next match by beating the same opponents by 33 runs. They will be keen to extend their winning run in the tournament in today’s back-to-back matches.

On the contrary, Budapest have won both their opening fixtures. They registered both their back-to-back wins against Blinders Blizzards by 19 runs and 8 wickets respectively. They will start as favourites in Tuesday’s double-header.

Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture, which will begin at 02:30 pm (IST) at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between United Csalad and Budapest Blinders; here is everything you need to know:

UCB vs BUB Telecast

Not televised in India.

UCB vs BUB Live Streaming

The match between UCB vs BUB is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

UCB vs BUB Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 29 at the GB Oval, in Szodliget. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

UCB vs BUB captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ali Yalmaz

Vice-captain: Abbas Ghani

UCB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Vinoth Ravindran

Batsmen: Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Asanka Weligamage

All-rounders: Abbas Ghani, Ali Yalmaz, Hassan Ashfaq

Bowlers: Dheeraj Gaikwad, Danyal Akbar, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

UCB vs BUB Probable XIs

United Csalad: Amit Parihar, Ashrith Darapureddy, Hrishi Chekuri, Jack Murrell, Satyam Subhash, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Satyender Parihar, Hassan Ashfaq, Khushal Gabhane, Anil Pattnaik (C, WK), Vinoth Ravindran

Budapest Blinders: Steffan Gooch (C), Maaz Bhaiji (WK), Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Danyal Akbar, Kalum Akurugoda, Abbas Ghani, Muhammad Irfan Ghani, Salman Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here