UCB vs COB Dream11 Prediction For Today: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021, July 1, 12:30 PM IST Thursday

UCB vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Hungary 2021 between United Csalad and Cobra Cricket Club: United Csalad will be taking on Cobra Cricket Club in the 13th and 14th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Hungary. Both the matches will be played at the GB Oval in Szodliget on July 01, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST and 02:30 pm IST respectively.

United Csalad will be desperate to get off the mark in their back-to-back matches against Cobra Cricket Club. They are languishing at the penultimate position on the points table with two victories from four league games. Their last match saw them getting outclassed by Budapest Blinders by 32 runs.

Cobra Cricket Club have also experienced similar fortunes as United Csalad. They are placed just a rung above the United with two wins and two losses. Budapest Blinders caused an upset for Cobra in the last match by defeating them by ten wickets.

Cobra Cricket Club and United Csalad are likely to present a nail-biting affair as both the teams will be hoping to win the fixtures to climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between United Csalad and Cobra Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

UCB vs COB Telecast

The United Csalad vs Cobra Cricket Club match will not be broadcast in India.

UCB vs COB Live Streaming

The match between UCB vs COB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

UCB vs COB Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Hungary 2021 will be played between United Csalad and Cobra Cricket Club at the GB Oval in Szodliget on July 01, Thursday at 12:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:30 pm IST.

UCB vs COB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ashrith Darapureddy

Vice-Captain - Shiekh Rasik

Suggested Playing XI for UCB vs COB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Vinoth Ravindran, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Batsmen: Jogi Sehgal, Shiekh Rasik, Ashrith Darapureddy

All-rounders: Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sanjay Kumar

Bowlers: Dheeraj Gaikwad, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Francis Farrell

UCB vs COB Probable XIs

United Csalad: Anil Pattanaik (C), Hassan Ashfaq, Vinoth Ravindran (WK), Ashrith Darapureddy, Saad Akib, Amit Parihar, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Raghav Sharma, Ajith Sreedharakurup, Francis Farrell

Cobra Cricket Club: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (C & WK), Anuj Kumar, Hafeez Ullah, Shiekh Rasik, Ravi Yadav, Jogi Sehgal, Sanjay Kumar, Nitin Narve, Ashu Mathur, Vishnu Vasudev, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

