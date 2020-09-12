- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
UCC vs BAC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Romania, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
UCC vs BAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / UCC vs BAC Dream11 Best Picks / UCC vs BAC Dream11 Captain / UCC vs BAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 12, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
The European Cricket Series T10 Romania 2020 will commence from September 12. In the fourth match of the series, team United Cricket Club will be squared off against the team Baneasa Cricket Club. The ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC will be the second match of the day for both the teams. The match will take place at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 6:30 PM IST.
This year, a total of four teams will participate in the series. These are Baneasa Cricket Club, Cluj Cricket Club, Indian Cricket Club and United Cricket Club. All the matches will be played in a single round robin format.
ECS T10 Romania 2020 series United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club Live Streaming
All the games of the ECS T10 Romania 2020 will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.
UCC vs BAC ECS T10 Romania, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard
UCC vs BAC ECS T10 Romania 2020 series United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club: Match Details
September 12 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County
ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 team for United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club
ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club captain: Haider
ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club vice-captain: Adnan Hanif
ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club wicket keeper: Imran- Haider
ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club batsmen: Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Adnan Hanif
ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club all-rounders: Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar
ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club bowlers: Divakharr Sundararajan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Hasnain Tawawala, Ijaz Hussain
ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club playing XI
UCC vs BAC, ECS T10 Romania 2020, Baneasa Cricket Club playing 11 against United Cricket Club: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Zeeshan Mazhar, Adnan Hanif, Syed Atif, Rohit Kumar, Samim Ahmad, Rashid Mukhtar, Mihai Rusen, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Ijaz Hussain
UCC vs BAC ECS T10 Romania 2020, United Cricket Club playing 11 against Baneasa Cricket Club: Imran- Haider (WK), Dharmendra Manani, Kaustubh Chavan, Rajesh- Kumar Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Syed Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani
