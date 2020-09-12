UCC vs BAC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Romania, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

UCC vs BAC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / UCC vs BAC Dream11 Best Picks / UCC vs BAC Dream11 Captain / UCC vs BAC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The European Cricket Series T10 Romania 2020 will commence from September 12. In the fourth match of the series, team United Cricket Club will be squared off against the team Baneasa Cricket Club. The ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC will be the second match of the day for both the teams. The match will take place at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County at 6:30 PM IST.

This year, a total of four teams will participate in the series. These are Baneasa Cricket Club, Cluj Cricket Club, Indian Cricket Club and United Cricket Club. All the matches will be played in a single round robin format.

ECS T10 Romania 2020 series United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club Live Streaming

All the games of the ECS T10 Romania 2020 will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

UCC vs BAC ECS T10 Romania, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

UCC vs BAC ECS T10 Romania 2020 series United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club: Match Details

September 12 - 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 team for United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club

ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club captain: Haider

ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club vice-captain: Adnan Hanif

ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club wicket keeper: Imran- Haider

ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club batsmen: Dharmendra Manani, Shantanu Vashisht, Adnan Hanif

ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club all-rounders: Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar

ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC Dream11 prediction, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club bowlers: Divakharr Sundararajan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Hasnain Tawawala, Ijaz Hussain

ECS T10 Romania 2020 UCC vs BAC, United Cricket Club vs Baneasa Cricket Club playing XI

UCC vs BAC, ECS T10 Romania 2020, Baneasa Cricket Club playing 11 against United Cricket Club: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Zeeshan Mazhar, Adnan Hanif, Syed Atif, Rohit Kumar, Samim Ahmad, Rashid Mukhtar, Mihai Rusen, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Ijaz Hussain

UCC vs BAC ECS T10 Romania 2020, United Cricket Club playing 11 against Baneasa Cricket Club: Imran- Haider (WK), Dharmendra Manani, Kaustubh Chavan, Rajesh- Kumar Jr, Shantanu Vashisht, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Syed Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Aftab Ahmed Kayani