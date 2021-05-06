UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, May 6 4:30 pm PM IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 27 May, ThuUp Next
BAN
SL
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, May 6 4:30 pm PM IST
Check here UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's ECS T10-Prague Match 15. Also check the schedule of United CC and Brno Rangers
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 1:29 PM IST
UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 15 between United CC and Brno Rangers: United CC will be taking on Brno Rangers in match15 of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday. United CC will look to end their winless start after they lost the first of two meetings against Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians Vandals. On the other hand, Brno Rangers will go all guns blazing in the team’s first outing of the season.
Temperature will hover around 12 -13 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 52 percent humidity and 20 percent precipitation.The pitch on offer is an excellent one favouring the batsmen. With teams racking up big scores at the venue, anything above 80 can be chased down easily. However, pacers are getting some decent assistance from the wicket.
The ECS T10-Prague UCC vs BRG game is scheduled to start at 4:30pmIST.
UCC vs BRG Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
UCC vs BRG Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 4:30 PM IST.
UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Pramod Bagauly
Vice-captain: Somesekhar Banerjee
Wicketkeeper: Ushan Gunathilake
Batsmen: Somesekhar Banerjee, Dylan Steyn, Rhuturaj Magare
All-rounders: Piyushsingh Baghel, Jan Hoffmann, Pramod Bagauly, Ayush Sharma
Bowlers: Ali Kashif, Mustafa Nawab, Sandeep Tiwari
UCC vs BRG Probable XIs
United CC: Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly (C), Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar (WK), Neelesh Pandit
Brno Rangers: Somesekhar Banerjee, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Jan Hoffmann, Vikram Padigala, Naveed Ahmed (C), Dylan Steyn, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Ali Kashif, Rahat Ali
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking