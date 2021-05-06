CRICKETNEXT

UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain Tips, Team Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, United CC vs Brno Rangers, May 6, 4:30 pm PM IST

Check here UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's ECS T10-Prague Match 15. Also check the schedule of United CC and Brno Rangers

UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 15 between United CC and Brno Rangers: United CC will be taking on Brno Rangers in match15 of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday. United CC will look to end their winless start after they lost the first of two meetings against Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians Vandals. On the other hand, Brno Rangers will go all guns blazing in the team’s first outing of the season.

Temperature will hover around 12 -13 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with 52 percent humidity and 20 percent precipitation.The pitch on offer is an excellent one favouring the batsmen. With teams racking up big scores at the venue, anything above 80 can be chased down easily. However, pacers are getting some decent assistance from the wicket.

The ECS T10-Prague UCC vs BRG game is scheduled to start at 4:30pmIST.

UCC vs BRG Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

UCC vs BRG Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, May 6 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 4:30 PM IST.

UCC vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pramod Bagauly

Vice-captain: Somesekhar Banerjee

Wicketkeeper: Ushan Gunathilake

Batsmen: Somesekhar Banerjee, Dylan Steyn, Rhuturaj Magare

All-rounders: Piyushsingh Baghel, Jan Hoffmann, Pramod Bagauly, Ayush Sharma

Bowlers: Ali Kashif, Mustafa Nawab, Sandeep Tiwari

UCC vs BRG Probable XIs

United CC: Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly (C), Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar (WK), Neelesh Pandit

Brno Rangers: Somesekhar Banerjee, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Jan Hoffmann, Vikram Padigala, Naveed Ahmed (C), Dylan Steyn, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Ali Kashif, Rahat Ali

