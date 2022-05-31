UCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ECS Czech Republic 2022 match, May 31, 6:30 PM IST

UCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Czech Republic 2022 match between United CC and Brno CC: United CC will be squaring off against Brno CC in the Tuesday evening match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. United are currently occupying third place in the points table. They have lost and won one league game each.

United started their campaign in the T10 extravaganza with a defeat against Bohemian CC by eight wickets. The team caused a turnaround in the next game by winning against Plzen Guardians by nine wickets. Piyush Singh Baghel was the hero for the team with a knock of 14-ball 32.

Coming to Brno, they are yet to take the field in the ECS Czech Republic 2022. The team has picked a decent squad for the competition and they are expected to give a tough fight to the United on Tuesday. Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, and Ashish Matta will be the key players for the team.

Ahead of the match between United CC and Brno CC, here is everything you need to know:

UCC vs BRN Telecast

United CC vs Brno CC game will not be telecast in India.

UCC vs BRN Live Streaming

The ECS Czech Republic 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UCC vs BRN Match Details

UCC vs BRN match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague at 6:30 PM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

UCC vs BRN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dylan Steyn

Vice-Captain – Mustafa Nawab

Suggested Playing XI for UCC vs BRN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ghanshyam Kumar, Ansar Nazir

Batters: Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Pramod Bagauly, Amit Pangarkar

All-rounders: Ashish Matta, Mustafa Nawab

Bowlers: Sandeep Tiwari, Rahat Ali, Naveed Ahmed

UCC vs BRN Probable XIs:

United CC: Amit Pangarkar, Pramod Bagauly, Piyush Singh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh (c & wk), Shyamal Joshi, Zahid Iqbal, Amandeep Bindra, Arpan Shukla, Ayush Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar, Mustafa Nawab

Brno CC: Sandeep Tiwari, Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Arun Vasudevan, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sitaram Prabhukhot, Ashish Matta, Rahat Ali, Ansar Nazir (wk)

