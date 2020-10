UCC vs FCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona vs Fateh CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

UCC vs FCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / UCC vs FCC Dream11 Best Picks / UCC vs FCC Dream11 Captain / UCC vs FCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The top team of Group A, United CC Girona will take on Fateh CC in the 43rd match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona. With five wins in six games, UCC is having a great season.| Their confidence is growing with every win and they look well prepared for their next encounter against a team that has had mixed results in the tournament. FCC has won two games, lost two and one ended in a draw. With five points, they occupy the fourth position in the group. They have their task cut out when they face UCC today.

UCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona vs Fateh CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

UCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona vs Fateh CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

UCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona vs Fateh CC: Match Details

October 26 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FCC Dream11 team for United CC Girona vs Fateh CC

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FCC Dream11 team for United CC Girona vs Fateh CC captain: Umair Aftab

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FCC Dream11 team for United CC Girona vs Fateh CC vice-captain: Razaqat Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FCC Dream11 team for United CC Girona vs Fateh CC wicketkeeper: Tahir Ilyas

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FCC Dream11 team for United CC Girona vs Fateh CC batsmen: Umair Aftab, Sufian Ansar, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Davinder Singh Kaur

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FCC Dream11 team for United CC Girona vs Fateh CC all-rounders: Hargurjit Singh, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FCC Dream11 team for United CC Girona vs Fateh CC bowlers: Gurvinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar

UCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona playing 11 against Fateh CC: Umair Aftab, Sufian Ansar, Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas (WK), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Zain Ul Abiddin, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar

UCC vs FCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Fateh CC playing 11 against United CC Girona: Manish Kumar Tokhi (WK), Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Hargurjit Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Manvir Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh