UCC vs FZL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuMatch Ended172/5(20.0) RR 8.6
KOL
CHE178/4(20.0) RR 8.6
Chennai beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
BLR
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Mumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd ODI - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
UCC vs FZL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
UCC vs FZL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / UCC vs FZL Dream11 Best Picks / UCC vs FZL Dream11 Captain / UCC vs FZL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 30, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
This is going to be the first semi-final match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona league 2020. In the league till now, the hosts United CC Girona have an upper hand as they have won six out of seven matches while the guests Falco Zalmi CC have registered their win in five out of seven outings.
ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC match will take place on Friday, October 30 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The outing will commence from 1 PM.
Performance wise, United CC Girona is on top of their game and on top of the Group A points table. They have a total of 12 po,ints to their credit. In their latest outing the UCC defeated Fateh CC by 57 runs.
Falco Zalmi CC, on the other hand, is placed at the number two spot of the group B point table. The team have managed to score ten points as yet. In the latest outing, they were defeated by Catalunya by 69 runs.
UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC Live Score / Scorecard
UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC: Match Details
October 30 - 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona, UCC vs FZL Dream11 team for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC
ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC captain: Awais Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC vice-captain: Muhammad Ehsan
ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC wicket keeper: Muhammad Ehsan
ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC batsmen: Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Adeel Sarwar
ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC all-rounders: Sumair Safdar Khan, Kamran Raja, Shahbaz Ahmed
ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Tanveer Iqbal
UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ehsan (wk), Paramvir Singh.
UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against United CC Girona: Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking