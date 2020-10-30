UCC vs FZL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

UCC vs FZL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / UCC vs FZL Dream11 Best Picks / UCC vs FZL Dream11 Captain / UCC vs FZL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

This is going to be the first semi-final match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona league 2020. In the league till now, the hosts United CC Girona have an upper hand as they have won six out of seven matches while the guests Falco Zalmi CC have registered their win in five out of seven outings.

ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC match will take place on Friday, October 30 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The outing will commence from 1 PM.

Performance wise, United CC Girona is on top of their game and on top of the Group A points table. They have a total of 12 po,ints to their credit. In their latest outing the UCC defeated Fateh CC by 57 runs.

Falco Zalmi CC, on the other hand, is placed at the number two spot of the group B point table. The team have managed to score ten points as yet. In the latest outing, they were defeated by Catalunya by 69 runs.

UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC Live Score / Scorecard

UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC: Match Details

October 30 - 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, UCC vs FZL Dream11 team for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC captain: Awais Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC vice-captain: Muhammad Ehsan

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC wicket keeper: Muhammad Ehsan

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC batsmen: Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Adeel Sarwar

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC all-rounders: Sumair Safdar Khan, Kamran Raja, Shahbaz Ahmed

ECS T10 Barcelona UCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for United CC Girona and Falco Zalmi CC bowlers: Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Tanveer Iqbal

UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Ehsan (wk), Paramvir Singh.

UCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against United CC Girona: Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed.