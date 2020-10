UCC vs HCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona vs Hawks CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

UCC vs HCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / UCC vs HCC Dream11 Best Picks / UCC vs HCC Dream11 Captain / UCC vs HCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Match 28 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played between United CC Girona and Hawks CC. It will be the third game of the day for HCC. They have had a poor start to the tournament having lost its first two matches against Badalona Shaheen CC and Fateh CC. They will certainly have a tough time against UCC, which features in the top half of the team standings. HCC will have to move past their initial hiccups and display a strong performance to close the day with a win. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona at 08:30 pm IST.

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

October 20 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

UCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, United CC Girona playing 11 against Hawks CC: Umair Aftab, Sufian Ansar, Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas (WK), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Zain Ul Abiddin, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar

UCC vs HCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC playing 11 against United CC Girona: Kamraan Zia, Amir Hamza, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Sanaullah (WK), Khurram Shahzad Shahzad, Abdul Haseeb, Waheed Elahi, Amir Ali, Umair Muhammad