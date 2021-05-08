UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, United CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals May 8 6:30 pm IST

UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 24 between United CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals: United CC (UCC) cross swords with Prague Barbarian Vandals in match 24 of ECS T10 Prague 2021 on Saturday, May 8. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 6:30pmIST.

The Vandals with three wins from five outings sit second in Group B with six points. With a win in this match, they will aim of returning to the summit of the points table. Meanwhile, UCC have lost all three matches they played so far and will face Prague Barbarian Vandals just four days after slumping to an eight-wicket loss earlier.

The temperature will hover around 11-13 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be partly sunny with 41 percent humidity and no foreseeable threat of precipitation.The surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground off late has been favouring the bowlers. Especially the pacers, who can get a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface.

UCC vs PBV Live Streaming

All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

UCC vs PBV Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 8 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 6:30 PM IST.

UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pramod Bagauly

Vice-captain: Rhuturaj Magare

Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh

Batsmen: Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Sahil Grover

All-rounders: Mustafa Nawab, Pramod Bagauly, Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa

Bowlers: Pankaj Pundir, Saurabh Awati, Uday Gali

UCC vs PBV Probable XIs

United CC: Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab

Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali

