UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, United CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals May 8 6:30 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10-Prague, United CC vs Prague Barbarians Vandals May 8 6:30 pm IST
Check here UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's ECS T10-Prague Match 24. Also check the schedule of United CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 11:58 AM IST
UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 24 between United CC and Prague Barbarians Vandals: United CC (UCC) cross swords with Prague Barbarian Vandals in match 24 of ECS T10 Prague 2021 on Saturday, May 8. The match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 6:30pmIST.
The Vandals with three wins from five outings sit second in Group B with six points. With a win in this match, they will aim of returning to the summit of the points table. Meanwhile, UCC have lost all three matches they played so far and will face Prague Barbarian Vandals just four days after slumping to an eight-wicket loss earlier.
The temperature will hover around 11-13 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to be partly sunny with 41 percent humidity and no foreseeable threat of precipitation.The surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground off late has been favouring the bowlers. Especially the pacers, who can get a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface.
UCC vs PBV Live Streaming
All matches of ECS T10- Prague can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
UCC vs PBV Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, May 8 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 6:30 PM IST.
UCC vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Pramod Bagauly
Vice-captain: Rhuturaj Magare
Wicketkeeper: Divyendra Singh
Batsmen: Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Sahil Grover
All-rounders: Mustafa Nawab, Pramod Bagauly, Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa
Bowlers: Pankaj Pundir, Saurabh Awati, Uday Gali
UCC vs PBV Probable XIs
United CC: Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab
Prague Barbarians Vandals: Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking