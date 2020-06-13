UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 United CC vs Prague CC Kings - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 | The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event, kicking off on June 13, with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year
UCC vs PCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
UCC vs PCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Match Details
June 13 – 5:30 PM IST at Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
UCC vs PCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 Weather Conditions
Pitch Type: Astro | Weather Conditions Expected: Possible storms, 23°C
UCC vs PCC ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 My Dream11 Team
UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Hilal Ahmad
UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (CAPTAIN), Sudhir Gladson, Umesh Kanyal
UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Pramod Bagauly (VICE CAPTAIN), Prakash Sadasivan, Neelesh Pandit
UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sameera Maduranga, Arpan Shukla, Mustafa Nawab
UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
United CC: Abhimanyu Singh (WK), Shyamal Joshi, Pramod Bagauly, Umesh Kanyal, Vamsi Elugula, Rhuturaj Magare, Kunal Deshmukh, Neelesh Pandit (C), Arpan Shukla, Mustafa Nawab, Abhishek Deshpande/Amit Pangarkar.
Prague CC Kings: Hilal Ahmad (WK), Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Martin Glew, Manish Sahijwani, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala.
UCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 United CC vs Prague CC Kings - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
