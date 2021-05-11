CRICKETNEXT

UCC vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 - Prague 2021, May 11, 6:30 pm IST Tuesday

Check here UCC vs PCR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between United CC and Prague CC Rooks. Also, check the schedule of the United CC vs Prague CC Rooks match.

UCC vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Prague 2021 match between United CC and Prague CC Rooks: The 32nd match of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Prague match will see United CC locking horns against Prague CC Rooks. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Monday, May 11 at 06:30 pm IST.

It will be a clash of the bottoms of the points table as United CC areplaced at the second-last position while Prague CC Rooks are languishing at the last position on the points table of Group B. So far in the ECS T10 Prague 2021, United CC has won just one match from six played.

UCC registered a win over Prague CC Rooks by seven wickets when the two teams locked horns against each other. Prague CC Rooks are experiencing a horrible outing in the tournament as they are yet to open their account and have lost all the five games played.

Ahead of the match between United CC and Prague CC Rooks; here is everything you need to know:

UCC vs PCR Telecast

The ECS T10 Prague 2021 is not telecast in India

UCC vs PCR Live Streaming

The match between UCC vs PCR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UCC vs PCR Match Details

The 28th match between United CC and Prague CC Rooks will be played on Monday, May 11 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 6:30 pm IST.

UCC vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayush Sharma

Vice-Captain: Pramod Bagauly

Suggested Playing XI for UCC vs PCR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhimanyu Singh

Batsmen: Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan

All-rounders: Naveen Padmaraju, Pramod Bagauly, Naveen Gunasekaran, Ayush Sharma

Bowlers: Mustafa Nawab, Rohit Deshmoyni, Christopher Tebb

UCC vs PCR Probable XIs:

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Mustafa Nawab, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Neelesh Pandit, Kunal Deshmukh, Manish Singh

Prague CC Rooks: Naveen Padmaraju (c), Jinnu Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Dijo Vincent, Kasi Vishwanathan, Dipankumar Patel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Naveen Gunasekaran, Abhishek Pal, Christopher Tebb

