UCC vs PRS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, United CC vs Prague Spartans: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

United CC is set to take on Prague Spartans in the third match of the ECS T10 Prague 2020, which will be played on Monday at 05:30 pm IST at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague. This will be UCC’s second match in the tournament which kick started today. Needless to mention, the outcome of their respective first matches against VCC will certainly have an impact on the morale of the players on both sides. The team composition of both look very balanced, with some young all-rounders on both sides. Fans can expect a close contest here.

All matches of the ECS T10 Prague 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

October 5 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

UCC vs PRS ECS T10 Prague 2020, United CC playing 11 against Prague Spartans: Abhimanyu Singh (WK), Pramod Bagauly, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Rhuturaj Magare, Kumal Deshmukh, Naveen Purandhar, Saurabh Awati, Gokul Namburi, Arpan Shukla, Santhosh Bemmireddy

UCC vs PRS ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans playing 11 against United CC: Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Kranthi Venkataswamy, K Ekambaram, Ashutosh Arya, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, S Ravi, S Wani