UCC vs VCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague, United CC vs Vinohrady CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The European Cricket Series continues with another T10 match, this time being played in Prague. The first match of the ECS T10 Prague will be hosted on Monday, October 5 at the Scott Page Field.

The ECS T10 Prague United CC vs Vinohrady CC outing is scheduled to begin at 1.30pm IST.

The European Cricket Series T10 Prague will have five teams clash it out against each other. These teams include Prague CC, Prague Barbarians, Prague Spartans, United CC and Vinohrady CC. The five-day tournament will have 14 matches, all of which will be played at Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague.

After 10 league matches, the last four matches will be playoffs including Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and then the Final.

UCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague, United CC vs Vinohrady CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

UCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague, United CC vs Vinohrady CC Live Score / Scorecard

UCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague, United CC vs Vinohrady CC: Match Details: October 5 - 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

UCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague, Dream 11 team for United CC vs Vinohrady CC

ECS T10 Prague 2020 UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction for United CC vs Vinohrady CC captain: Abhimanyu Singh

ECS T10 Prague 2020 UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction for United CC vs Vinohrady CC vice-captain: Siddarth Goud

ECS T10 Prague 2020 UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction for United CC vs Vinohrady CC wicket keeper: Abhimanyu Singh

ECS T10 Prague 2020 UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction for United CC vs Vinohrady CC batsmen: Shyamal Joshi, Pramod Bagauly, Siddarth Goud

ECS T10 Prague 2020 UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction for United CC vs Vinohrady CC all-rounders: Arshad Yousafzai, Ritik Tomar, Neelesh Pandit

ECS T10 Prague 2020 UCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction for United CC vs Vinohrady CC bowlers: Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Benjamin Soucek, Vojta Hasan, Arpan Shukla.

UCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague, United CC playing 11 against Vinohrady CC: Shyamal Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Chaitanya Parchure, Arpan Shukla, Neelesh Pandit (c), Saurabh Awati, Pramod Bagauly, Kunal Deshmukh, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Santhosh Bemmireddy, Gokul Namburi

UCC vs VCC ECS T10 Prague, Vinohrady CC playing 11 against United CC: Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Siddarth Goud (c), Haris Hassan, Benjamin Boulton-Smith, Alex Sirisena, Benjamin Soucek, Chris Pearce (wk), Arshad Yousafzai, Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojta Hasan