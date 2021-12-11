UFC vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021 Match 25, December 11, 06:30 AM IST

UFC vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021 match between UFC and Global Stars: UFC will lock horns with Global Stars in the 25th match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash 2021 on Saturday, December 11. Both sides will take field at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur and the game is scheduled to start at 06:30 AM IST.

Both Group B sides in MCA All Star T10 Bash campaigns so far are in sharp contrast as third placed Global Stars have won just one of the three games and will hope to take the game to the opposition. UFC, on the other hand, are yet to take field as both their opening matcheswere cancelled due to bad weather. They will hope to play a full match and register first points of the tournament in this match.

Ahead of the match between UFC and Global Stars; here is everything you need to know:

UFC vs GS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the UFC vs Global Stars match in India

UFC vs GS Live Streaming

The live streaming of the UFC vs Global Stars match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

UFC vs GS Match Details

UFC will be playing against Global Stars at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 06:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 11.

UFC vs GS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Faisal

Vice-Captain: Mohsan Idrees

Suggested Playing XI for UFC vs GS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohsan Idrees, Yasir Shah

Batters: Abdulla Shahid, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Karthik P

All-rounders: Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Waqar Haider

Bowlers: Amjad Aman, Jahed Ahmed, Kamran Hameed

UFC vs GS Probable XIs:

UFC: Nitheesh Sethumadhavan, Murad Ali, Amjad Aman (C), Jabran Nawaz (WK), Jairam Ramesh, Kamran Hameed, Mohammad Rubel, Usman Hashmi, Vipin Das, Yasir Shah, Zahid Fazal

Global Stars: Abdulla Shahid, Mohsan Idrees (WK), Muhammad Faisal (C), Waqar Haider, Muhammad Qaisar, Jahed Ahmed, Karthik P, Syed Tauqeer Hussain, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Waseem Ashraf, Kashif Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here