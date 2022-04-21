UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Capricorn Women's Tri-Series 2022 match, April 21, 06:00 PM IST

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Uganda Women and Zimbabwe Women: Zimbabwe Women will be bidding to open their account when they will take on Uganda Women in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match on Thursday, April 21.

Uganda Women will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the second Thursday game after squaring off against Namibia Women. The team last played in September 2022 in the ICC Women’s World Cup T20 Qualifier. The tournament saw Uganda ending in second place in Group B with three wins and one loss. Uganda were ruled out of the competition after losing to Zimbabwe Women by 14 runs in the semi-final.

Coming to Zimbabwe Women, they suffered a loss against Namibia Women in their first game by seven wickets. It was a poor batting performance by the team as they scored only 130 runs while batting first in their allotted 20 overs. Chipo Mugeri was the lone warrior for her team as he smacked 80 runs off 59 balls.

Ahead of the match between Uganda Women and Zimbabwe Women, here is everything you need to know:

UG-W vs ZM-W Telecast

Uganda Women vs Zimbabwe Women game will not be telecast in India

UG-W vs ZM-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UG-W vs ZM-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 06:00 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Chipo Mugeri

Vice-Captain – Modester Mupachikwa

Suggested Playing XI for UG-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Modester Mupachikwa, Kevin Awino

Batters: Mary-Anne Musonda, Chipo Mugeri, Rita Musamali

All-rounders: Precious Marange, Janet Mbabazi, Loryn Phiri

Bowlers: Nomvelo Sibanda, Mitchell Mavunga, Patricia Malemikia

UG-W vs ZM-W Probable XIs:

Uganda Women: Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Kevin Awino, Naomi Kayondo, Rita Musamali, Racheal Ntono, Evelyn Anyipo, Patricia Malemikia (C & WK)

Zimbabwe Women: Nyasha Gwanzura, Mary-Anne Musonda©, Modester Mupachikwa(wk), Loryn Phiri, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Kellies Ndlovu, Precious Marange, Anesu Mushangwe, Chipo Mugeri, Mitchel Mavunga

