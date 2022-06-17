UGA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: Uganda vs Jersey, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B, Match 1, June 17, Lugogo Stadium, Kampala, 12:30 pm IST

UGA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s UGA vs JER ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B match 1 between Uganda vs Jersey: Uganda will take on Jersey in the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B on June 17. The match will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala and will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Uganda leads the points table after winning all five of their league matches. The team currently has 10 points. S Ukani is Uganda’s leading run-scorer, with 275 runs at a strike rate of 76. He’s hit 30 fours and 5 sixes. RB Patel has also been in fine form for Uganda.

Jersey is ranked fourth in the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League B points table, having won two and lost three of their five league matches. The team now has four points. JW Jenner leads Jersey in run-scoring with 169 runs at a strike rate of 107. He’s hit 11 fours and 8 sixes. NA Greenwood has also scored 156 runs with a 77 percent strike rate.

Ahead of the match between Uganda vs Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

UGA vs JER Telecast

The match between Uganda and Jersey will not be telecast in India.

UGA vs JER Live Streaming

The match between Uganda and Jersey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

UGA vs JER Match Details

The UGA vs JER match will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Friday, June 17, at 12:30 pm IST

UGA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ronak Patel

Vice-Captain: Jake Dunford

Suggested Playing XI for UGA vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fred Achelam, Jake Dunford

Batsmen: Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Jonty Jenner

All-rounders: Riazat Ali Shah, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Harrison Carlyon

Bowlers: Frank Nsubuga, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Cosmas Kyewuta

Uganda vs Jersey Possible Starting XI:

Uganda Predicted Starting Line-up: Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Brian Masaba, Frank Akankwasa, Emmanuel Hasahya, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga,

Jersey Predicted Starting Line-up: Jake Dunford, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood, Harrison Carlyon, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Charles Perchard, Josh Lawrenson, Daniel Birrell, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Elliot Miles

